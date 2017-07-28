Grandmothers for Peace hosts gatherings in St. Louis Park, Minneapolis

Grandmothers for Peace will lead an informal gathering with an open-ended discussion 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the St. Louis Park Lunds and Byerlys Community Room, 3777 Park Center Blvd.

The group will also conduct a Ceremony of the Cranes for Hiroshima Commemoration at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Lyndale Park Peace Garden, 4124 Roseway Rd., in Minneapolis. David Swanson will discuss the “World Beyond War” in remarks as the keynote speaker. Sadako Story will provide bell-ringing and singing.

Info: [email protected]