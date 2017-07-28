Bowers sets sights toward Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Fundraiser to support sailor Sunday, Aug. 6

By Paige Kieffer

[email protected]

Excelsior sailor Erik Bowers, the 2016 U.S. Olympic Sailing Team Alternate for the Rio Games in the men’s Laser class, has refocused his plans and is moving forward, with his sights set on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Bowers placed second in the country last year in the combined two-regatta Olympic Team Selection Trials, behind Charlie Buckingham from Newport Beach, California. In the Olympic Laser class, only one sailor can officially represent the United States. Teammate Buckingham scooped up that honor and placed 11th at the Rio Olympics.

Having relocated to Long Beach, California for training purposes, Bowers continues to pursue his craft by training alongside teammate Chris Barnard. Both sailors are working with a new coach, Canadian Chris Dold, and are currently preparing for the Laser World Championship Sept. 12-19 in Croatia.

A change in coaching and learning style has challenged Bowers’ skill and approach to Laser sailing.

“We’ve done a lot of gritty mechanical work including lots of close maneuvering boat-on-boat situations, lots of short course work, and many long endurance runs up wind in different sea conditions,” Bowers said. “Basically, these are situations that simulate different aspects of racing that I hadn’t trained for in the past.”

As for the upcoming championships in Croatia, Bowers said, “Right now I’m thinking very near term, taking the training one step at a time by cementing skills as consistently and automatically as possible. I’m excited and looking forward to putting some new techniques into play on the racecourse. Before the last Olympics I didn’t have a close collaboration with any of my teammates so working with Chris has been a game changing experience for me.”

This spring, Bowers competed in two European regattas: the Princess Sophia Regatta in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and The Sailing World Cup in Hyeres, France. His European results qualified him for entry into the 2018 Sailing World Cup Series, which is limited to the top 60 Laser sailors in the world. A pair of Japanese regattas kickoff the series in October, with The Sailing World Cup Gamagori and the Enoshima Regatta taking center stage.

Speaking about the connection to his roots, Bowers said, “I’m really grateful for the support I’ve received over the years I hope the Excelsior/Shorewood community will continue to be interested in my story. I’m out on the road alone a lot and what continues to fuel my goals is knowing that I came from this large and very dedicated sailing community around Lake Minnetonka. It’s a good thing and it’s had a positive impact on my life. I want kids younger than me to take their dreams seriously, whether sailing-related or not. Learning to believe in yourself matters.”

The Bowers Sailing Olympic Campaign and Erik Bowers seek community support and assistance to help make his dream a reality. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Fundraiser is scheduled 5-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at Cast & Cru at the The Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2gOKZTl.

To follow the latest on Bowers Sailing, visit facebook.com/Bowerssailing

Follow Paige Kieffer on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.