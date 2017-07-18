Three referendum questions headed to Wayzata School District voters this fall

Requests include $70 million in bond funding for new elementary school and other facilities needs The Wayzata School Board has voted to place three school funding questions on the Nov. 7 ballot, including a request for bond funding that would build a new elementary school. (Sun Sailor file photo by Jason Jenkins)

The Wayzata School Board has voted to place three school referendum questions on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Following a presentation from Superintendent Chace Anderson, the board voted unanimously July 10 to move forward with bringing the funding requests before school district voters.

Anderson said the overriding goal in seeking the extra funding is to plan for the district’s continuing student enrollment growth.

Next year’s enrollment in Wayzata Public Schools is projected to grow by 285 students to 11,692. And if current housing trends continue, the district expects another 1,000 new K-12 students by 2019.

“We’ve been undergoing significant student enrollment growth and increases in our citizen and resident population over the past several years,” Anderson said.

Inadequate state funding, the superintendent said, is putting increased pressure on the district’s operating budget, which funds teachers, classrooms and other district operating costs.

According to the district, since 2009, state funding increased an average of just over 1 percent per year while costs increased by three percent – forcing the district to cut more than $16 million from its operating budget during that same period.

In 2014, voters approved more than $109 million in bond funding to expand Wayzata High School, build Meadow Ridge Elementary and make upgrades to safety, security and technology infrastructure district wide.

Question one: Renew and increase the school district’s operating levy

The district will seek voter approval to renew and increase its operating levy to the state-authorized cap, which would mean an additional $475 per student per year, which is a total of $4.95 million per year.

The district’s Citizen’s Finance Advisory Council recommended the increase to help keep budget cuts away from the classroom.

“The renew and increase is really important for us to be able to stabilize our budget, maintain our current class sizes, manage our growing enrollment and provide students with needed support services, which would be in the form of counselors, social workers and other student support personnel,” the superintendent said.

The operating levy currently contributes $18 million – or 14 percent – to the district’s annual budget, which is the source of funding for teachers, support staff, classroom supplies and other school operating needs.

Without an increase in the operating levy, the district expects it would face annual budget cuts of approximately $1 million per year.

The last time the district asked voters to approve an increase in the operating levy was in 2005.

Question two: Bond funding

If the approximately $70 million in bond funding is approved by voters, nearly $42 million would be used for the new elementary school, according to district finance director Jim Westrum. If all three funding requests are approved by voters, the owner of an average-valued home, which is currently $350,000, could expect an increase of approximately $14.50 per month. (Submitted image)

The remaining $28 million would cover additional facility needs, including work to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety at the elementary schools and Central Middle School ($6.6 million), work to enlarge the cafeteria and food service areas at Central Middle School ($6 million), renovations to elementary and middle school media centers ($9.6 million) and improvements to the performing arts spaces at East and West middle schools ($6 million).

Earlier this year, members of the district’s Growth Task Force recommended that a ninth elementary school be built to accommodate the district’s increasing student population. The 25-member task force was assembled by the district to review student enrollment, housing trends and demographic data and advise the school board on how to plan for anticipated growth at the elementary level.

Meadow Ridge, the district’s eighth elementary school, opened last fall north of Wayzata High in one of the fastest growing areas in the district. Proof of the area’s rapid housing growth can be found in the district’s decision to move forward with planned expansion work at the new elementary school sooner than expected. The expansion will add another 10 classrooms and make room for an additional 150-175 students when it opens in fall 2018.

According to the district, projections suggest there is enough space at the middle schools and high school through at least 2030 due to the recent expansion of Wayzata High and moving early childhood programs from Central Middle School to the new Early Learning School.

Question three: Technology levy renewal

Voters will also decide whether or not to renew a $3.4 million per year technology levy that is set to expire in 2019. The school district has two technology levies – voters approved the other for renewal in 2014 at approximately $2.7 million annually.

Continuing the existing funding, the district said, would help maintain technology for students and staff to provide personalized education and access to real-time educational resources.

Tax impact

If all three funding requests are approved by voters, the owner of an average-valued home, which is currently $350,000, could expect a tax increase of approximately $14.50 per month.

The majority of the tax impact ($13.50 per month) would come from the operating levy renewal and increase. For the bond funding, an increase of approximately $6.75 per month could be expected. There would not be an increase to the current tax amount for the technology levy renewal.

If all three funding requests pass, there would be a $5.75 decrease in other levies, the district said.

Next steps

Now that the three questions have been approved by the school board, Superintendent Anderson will prepare a review and comment to be submitted to the commissioner of education for review. If the commissioner approves the requests, the community would be invited to provide comments at a future school board meeting.

By the start of the school year in September, school district officials will have detailed informational materials on the funding requests ready for residents.