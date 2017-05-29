St. Louis Park assistant gains municipal clerk certification

Kay Midura, a St. Louis Park city clerk’s office assistant, became certified as a Minnesota Certified Municipal Clerk through Minnesota Clerks & Finance Officers Association’s certification program.

“Clerks who earn these certifications have committed to advanced educational training and have demonstrated an on-going willingness to be a part of both the professional community as a whole and to various social organizations at the local level,” said Angie Storlie, administrative assistant for the association.

To become certified, applicants are required to be an association member for at least three years, to have completed extensive education programs and to affirm that they believe in and practice the association’s code of ethics.

Those hoping to become certified also require experience serving a municipality either with elections, human resources management, general management, meeting administration, execution of official documents, records management, financial management or management of legal instruments.

Midura is one of the 40 newly-certified municipal clerks throughout the state.