Boy Scouts recognize longtime St. Louis Park volunteer

Michael Miller (Submitted photo)

Michael Miller, of St. Louis Park, has been presented with the Silver Beaver Award, the highest council-level volunteer service award of the Boy Scouts of America.

Miller, a volunteer for more than 25 years, was recognized for his “noteworthy service of exceptional character to youth,” according to the Boy Scouts.

Miller became one of 17 Silver Beaver Award recipients selected from a pool of more than 13,600 Northern Star Council volunteers. In addition to serving as district webmaster for the Mustang District, he volunteers as merit badge counselor, special activities chair and Order of the Arrow Conclave Registrar.

Miller is also active in the local Jewish Boy Scouts community. He volunteered as the first committee chair for Pack and Troop 738, chartered by the Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park. Since 2009, he has served as vice director of the Jewish Committee on Scouting of Minnesota, an organization he assisted in converting to a federally recognized nonprofit. The committee’s mission is to provide Boy Scout opportunities for Jewish youth.

Miller is an avid ham radio operator, currently serving as president and trustee of the Twin Cities FM Club. He has guided several youth through the basic ham radio licensing process and volunteered as assistant crew advisor for Venture Crew 3373 for 12 years.