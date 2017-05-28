Wayzata High School quiz bowl team headed to national tournament

Wayzata High School will send six teams to the 2017 National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ High School National Championship Tournament in Atlanta.

With a win at St. Olaf College Invitational Academic Learnament, the teams move on to the national stage. On May 26, the teams will represent their school in a national competition testing their knowledge of history, science, literature, fine arts, geography, the social sciences, current events and more topics.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Teams use buzzers to answer questions and matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration.

Last year’s tournament featured 272 of the top high school teams from across the United States, with Hunter College High School of New York City defeating Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology of Alexandria, Virginia, in overtime in the finals by a score of 400-355. This year’s competition will again feature 272 teams. Wayzata may face familiar foes in Atlanta, as Orono High, Providence Academy and Robbinsdale Armstrong High, who will also attend the tournament.

The teams are coached by Meaghan Decker, who is assisted by Brian Decker.