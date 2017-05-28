St. Louis Park resident wins scholarship for her volunteer work

Saint Therese, a faith-based senior care and housing organization, awarded a $2,000 educational scholarship to youth volunteer St. Louis Park resident Kylie Nevells, 17, for providing service to seniors.

The scholarship encourages intergenerational relationships and recognizes youth volunteer service.

Winners were selected based on a demonstrated commitment to seniors and the ability to communicate the impact of volunteering with older adults.

Nevells, a student at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, has volunteered as an escort and bingo assistant at Saint Therese of New Hope.

She said the residents she has helped as a volunteer “changed my perspective and continually show me what it means to be a part of something bigger.”