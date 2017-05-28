Letter: Support Shekleton for Ward 1 St. Louis Park council member

To the Editor:

I’m writing because I am really excited about our potential new St. Louis Park City Council representative for Ward 1.

Brian Shekleton is running to fill the open seat created by Councilmember Sue Sanger’s upcoming retirement after her more than 20 years of service to our city. I met Brian at a meeting this winter and was impressed by how he engaged with people by asking them questions and then listening to their answers rather than just talking.

My family has lived in St. Louis Park for almost 20 years, and we love it here. With our many parks, bike trails and sidewalks, great local businesses and programs like organics recycling, we are benefiting today from the smart decisions made by our local leaders years ago.

I think that Brian has the special combination of forward-thinking ideals and extensive experience in local government that’s needed to keep our city moving in the right direction. I encourage you to learn more about Brian by visiting his website, ShekForSLP.com, or even contacting him directly – he’s a great listener! And please consider voting for him in the upcoming election.

Marcy Joseph

St. Louis Park