Parktacular Senior Dinner will be Thursday, June 15, in St. Louis Park

Anthony Shore will portray Elvis at the Parktacular Senior Dinner Thursday, June 15. (Submitted photo)

The Parktacular Senior Dinner will kick off St. Louis Park’s annual Parktacular festival 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Marriott Minneapolis West, 9960 Wayzata Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

Admission is $15 per person and includes food, entertainment, door prizes and a gift bag. While named the Senior Dinner, anyone may attend, regardless of age.

The theme is “Back to the ‘50s.” The dinner will feature a diner-inspired meal of hamburgers and fries. A vegetarian option of wheat berry salad with strawberries will be available. For dessert, participants can make ice cream sundaes with hot fudge, caramel or strawberry toppings. A cash bar will also be available.

Elvis tribute artist Anthony Shore will provide the entertainment. Originally from the U.K., Shore currently resides in Minneapolis and works year-round as in his role.

The emcee this year is Mayor Jake Spano, who will also serve as host of the Parktacular Senior Ambassador Coronation as two new senior ambassadors are named. Outgoing Parktacular Ambassadors will be honored and ambassadors of other communities have been invited to attend.

Sign-up forms for the dinner are available at parktacular.org/schedule. The deadline to sign up is Friday, June 2. For more information, call 612-384-7305.