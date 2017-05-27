OPINION: Two new ways to save thousands in college costs

BY JOE NATHAN

GUEST COLUMNIST

While lots of attention is focused on disagreements between some Minnesota legislators and Gov. Mark Dayton, these policy leaders have agreed on two new opportunities that can save Minnesota students and families thousands of dollars in college costs.

Both involve high school work that will be accepted by the Minnesota state public colleges and universities. The first, which starts this fall, allows students to use statewide standardized reading and math test scores to skip remedial courses. The second allows students mastering one or more of 15 world languages to earn free college credit.

The new policy about statewide Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment scores responds in part to an important, recurring question that students ask: Does this test count? Now, the answer is yes. By doing well on the reading and math MCA tests they take in high school, students can avoid taking remedial or developmental courses offered at Minnesota State two-year colleges and four-year universities. This can save thousands of dollars. Research and experience also show that students who take remedial courses are less likely to graduate.

Jennifer Dugan, director of the Research and Assessment Division at Minnesota Department of Education, told me that students applying to Minnesota State colleges or universities can ask for their MCA test scores to be sent, along with their grades, to these institutions.

In talking via email with representatives of more than 20 Minnesota district and charter high schools, I found a little confusion on this point. Some planned to do this, while one district thought it was not legal to send MCA scores. Duggan emphasized that state law does permit this.

MDE officials also are eager for more students to know about this opportunity. Of the representatives of the more than 20 high schools I talked with, only two reported that students had asked that their MCA scores be sent to Minnesota State colleges or universities. Doug Anderson, Minnesota State director of communications and media, pointed out that more information for students and schools, including how the colleges and universities treat the test scores is found here: http://bit.ly/2qw5eXe. Additional information is here: http://bit.ly/2rqasD7.

Another way for Minnesota students to save money on postsecondary education is via Minnesota’s world language seals and proficiency certificate programs. They were adopted by the Legislature in 2014 and revised in 2015. In my conversations with high school representatives, I found participation varies widely. Some schools are making extensive use of this opportunity, while others are considering it. These programs are voluntary for districts and charters.

Assessments that are free to students are now available in Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Hmong, Japanese, Karen, Latin, Ojibway, Oromo, Russian, Spanish and Tamil. Students in grades 10-12 can participate in this program. Doing well on the assessments can produce college credit at the Minnesota State institutions. The seals can be put on students’ transcripts and diplomas.

Ursula Lentz, world language and English learner specialist at MDE, told me that last year, Minnesota students did well enough on more than 1,000 assessments to earn free college credit. The program is voluntary for districts and charters. However, Lentz emphasized that she is “glad to facilitate the process” between interested families and schools. In fact, she’s already helped a family work out arrangements with a school. Lentz’s contact information and more information about the program can be found here: http://bit.ly/2reRmTQ.

MDE officials are eager to work with students, families and schools to help make these opportunities available. Thanks to state policymakers for making this cost-savings possible.

At a time when there is considerable contention in politics, it’s good to see collaboration that recognizes and honors student achievement.

Joe Nathan, formerly a Minnesota public school teacher, administrator and PTA president, is director of the Center for School Change. Reactions are welcome at [email protected]