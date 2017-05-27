Back from an injury and on track

For a high school track jumper, there is no injury more annoying than a pulled hamstring. Senior captain Thomas Kohn of the Minnetonka High boys track and field team soars to third place in the long jump during the Lake Conference Meet May 16 at Wayzata High Stadium. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Just ask Minnetonka senior captain Thomas Kohn, whose career was put on hold in April due to a hamstring injury.

“I had to rest and ice it,” said Kohn. The most frustrating thing the interruption of Kohn’s training. He came into the season with hopes of qualifying for state in the long jump, the triple jump and at least one relay.

Recently, Kohn was given the green light to return to competition. He made the most of the opportunity during the Lake Conference Meet May 16 at Wayzata High Stadium.

He won the triple jump with a best of 43 feet, 3 inches, and he anchored the Skippers’ 4×100-meter relay to victory in 43.10 seconds. If that wasn’t enough, Kohn also took second place in the long jump and third in the 200-meter dash. To say that he’s back would be an understatement.

With Kohn contributing big points, the Skippers won the Lake title with 130 points. Hopkins was second with 101, followed by Wayzata 71, Edina 69 and Eden Prairie 45.

Kohn talked about his best event, the triple jump, after the Lake meet.

“I like the triple jump because it is challenging,” he said. “All three phases have to be perfect.”

In the mid-1900s, the event was often referred to as the hop, skip and jump.

As Kohn prepares for the final three weeks of his high school track and field career, he has an eye on the future. Kohn will join the track team at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point after he graduates from Minnetonka High in June.

His play for college is to try the decathlon, which includes a variety of events, with points awarded for places won in each event.

Two of the events Kohn will have to work on are the shot put and the pole vault.

Earlier this spring, he broached the idea of trying the pole vault, but that idea was nixed by the Skipper coaching staff.

“The decathlon is going to be a challenge,” said Kohn. “I haven’t picked up a shot put since I was in fifth-grade track, and I have never pole-vaulted.”

The running and jumping components of the decathlon will be Kohn’s chance to rack up the points.

Kohn, who carries a B average in the classroom, starred for the Minnetonka football team last fall. His specialty was rushing the passer from his linebacker position.

“I don’t plan to play football my first year of college,” he said. “But maybe I will see if I can play the second year.”

Kohn’s strengths as a football player are the same strengths he shows as a track athlete. He’s fast, quick, determined and he is also a student of the sport.

With his hamstring problem behind him now, Kohn has his sights set on the State Track Meet.

He said he enjoys being one of the captains this spring.

“As a captain, I enjoy teaching the younger kids how to be successful,” he said.

On the track and in the jumping area, Kohn models good sportsmanship, along with a burning desire to be the best.

Skipper Highlights

Aside from Kohn’s brilliant performance, the Minnetonka track and field team had numerous highlights in the Lake Conference Meet.

Junior Goodness Akindemowo won the 100-meter dash in 11.23 seconds and teammate Christopher Clarke, a senior, was second in 11:34.

Clarke came back to win the 200-meter dash in 22.61. Teammates Kohn, Nehemiah Montague and Marvin Ratansingh were third, fourth and fifth.

Skipper senior Evan Green took second place in the 400 with a time of 52.71. Another Tonka senior, Jacob Hermann was third in the 800.

The Wilkinson brothers had a great day, with Matt winning the 1,600 in 4:25.03 and Adam winning the 3,200 in 9:51. Beau Pullman and Karrick Macallister were second and fourth in the 3,200.

Austin Davis of the Skippers finished second in the pole vault with a best of 13 feet, 4 inches. Akindemowo took fifth in the long jump and Max Collier placed seventh.

Austin Hopp, one of Minnetonka’s senior throwers, won the shot put with a best of 49 feet, 7 inches. Tonka senior Tres Green added a first place in the discus with a best of 142, 5 inches, his season best.

