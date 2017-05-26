Wayzata High School commencement is Friday, June 2

Wayzata High’s class of 2017 will finish their high school careers Friday, June 2, at Mariucci Arena, 1901 4th St. SE, Minneapolis. The graduation ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening 5:30 p.m. Tickets will not be issued and seating is on a first-come basis.

Families are responsible for getting students to the ceremony to check in. Students should arrive to the Mariucci Arena backstage area no later than 5:30 p.m. and enter on the Fifth Street S.E. side through the loading dock area to line up. Staff will be available to direct students.

For family and friends of graduates, the best entrance to use is on the Oak Street side, which is the main entrance to the arena. Parking is available in Lot 37 and the Maroon Lot on the 5th Street side of the arena and costs $4. A lightrail station is also adjacent to the arena.

The final regular school day for seniors is Thursday, June 1.

For complete commencement information, visit wayzata.k12.mn.us/domain/2516.