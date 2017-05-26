Student advisory committee lets student voices be heard in Robbinsdale Area Schools

SABE recaps another successful school year at May 15 board meeting

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers Jael Kerandi (Submitted photo)

The Robbinsdale Area School District’s Student Advisory to the Board of Education presented a recap of their accomplishments and projects from the 2016-2017 school year at a May 15 school board meeting.

SABE is a committee of students from several Robbinsdale schools, currently including Cooper and Armstrong high schools and Plymouth Middle School, that seeks to amplify the voices of students and create unity among the district’s schools. Membership is open to middle and high school students across the district.

During the school year, SABE members accomplished multiple projects and participated in several leadership events that enabled student leaders to step up their participation, including hosting a question and answer session with state Senators Ann Rest and Chris Eaton and Rep. Mike Freiberg and participating in Youth Day at the Capitol. There were also numerous opportunities for discussions with district leaders on topics like civil rights, social justice, strategies to independently enact change in the schools, and how to further amplify student voices.

Some of the SABE projects included fundraising and volunteering with the annual Empty Bowls event and organizing fall and spring Parents Go Out, Kids Stay In community events where parents could drop off children at Sandburg Middle School with the SABE members for an evening, allowing the parents a night off and the children an opportunity to meet and interact with the older SABE students.

Among the students presenting at the meeting was Cooper senior Jael Kerandi, who serves as SABE’s chair. Kerandi said the parents’ night out event is highly popular and has grown in the two years.

“This year we had over 250 kids come,” she said. “I think it’s an important event for our younger district. They have the chance to come hang out with us. You’ll see a 3-year-old hanging out with a 6-foot-2 football player, and it’s the cutest thing. It’s really nice for district families;, giving them that night to be free.”

Kerandi also said the notion of rivalries within the district, particularly between Armstrong and Cooper, gets dissolved in the group’s vision for unification.

“A big thing we’ve talked about is having less Cooper vs. Armstrong and more of a district – we say we ‘fly as one,’ because (the schools’ mascots) are both birds,” she said. “I think we recognize a lot more talent and what we have to offer as a district.”

SABE members gathered in December to show solidarity across school boundaries by cheering on two Cooper and Armstrong student athletes competing in the Minnesota Football Showcase. She said students from both schools are slowly deconstructing the illusion of separateness between the high schools.

Kerandi, who is in her second year with SABE, spearheaded the year’s final project, which is still underway. Students are working until June 2 to collect school supplies from the community to donate to Tight Hearts Academy, a school in rural Kenya with about 185 students. Kerandi has family in Kenya, who helped her coordinate with a school in need.

“They don’t know what they’re getting yet. It’ll be really nice to surprise them with these supplies,” she said.

Her initial interest in joining SABE came from a recruitment listing in a district newsletter. She said the opportunity for a leadership role drew her in, as well as the chance to have a voice from within the student body about how students are impacted by issues like equity. Without SABE, those topics wouldn’t necessarily be at the top of district leaders’ conversations.

“It offered a channel to get those issues as high in the forefront of board members’ minds,” she said.

The organization has been active in the district for more than 20 years, according to Courtney Oase, who works as the program assistant for youth development and The Source at Robbinsdale Middle School and who helps lead SABE. She said the program aligns well with the Unified District Vision, a long-term plan for Robbinsdale Area Schools in conjunction with several other districts to help close achievement gaps, promote equity and create a more successful learning environment for all students.

“The more voices they have, the better,” Oase said. “The numbers continue to grow each year, (which) provides more resources in the district.”

“I think the promotion of equity has happened a lot with the community conversations we’ve had,” Kerandi said, citing forums like Reimagine Minnesota and Lunch Buddies as two distinctive opportunities that she believes have impacted the dialogue. “(SABE) is very much student brainstormed and student led.”

Kerandi and Oase said there is an increasing effort to encourage more middle schoolers to join and expand the scope of student voices.

“The hope is to add a few more (middle schoolers) next year to develop their skills for high school leadership,” said Oase.

SABE also hosted a youth summit for Sandburg Middle School seventh and eighth graders titled “Let Your Voice Be Heard.” Keynote speaker and spoken word artist Keno Evol delivered inspirational messages to the students. Kerandi said many of the students approached SABE members with questions about the group after the summit, which she described as being similar to a leadership camp.

“It was a breakout day for students. There was a district vibe, everyone comes together. It’s really fun, but they still get to learn something. It was one of our favorites.”

Students interested in joining SABE are encouraged to contact a member or advisor with any questions.

