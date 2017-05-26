St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed May 7-13 with the St. Louis Park Police Department.

Theft

• A bicycle was reported stolen May 7 on the 3500 block of Aquila Avenue South.

• Police made an arrest related to shoplifting May 8 on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

• Electronics were reported stolen May 9 on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

• A cell phone was reported stolen May 9 on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.

• A wedding ring was reported stolen May 9 on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

• A cell phone was reported stolen May 10 on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, which is home to St. Louis Park High School.

• A laptop was reported stolen from an automobile May 10 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Gasoline was reported stolen May 11 on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

• A cell phone was reported stolen May 11 on the 1600 block of Jersey Avenue South.

• Counterfeit money was reported May 12 on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

• Theft of a purse was reported May 12 on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

• Clothing was reported stolen from an automobile May 12 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Wallet theft was reported May 12 on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

• A cell phone was reported stolen from an automobile May 12 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Flowers were reported stolen May 13 on the 6000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• Bags were reported stolen from an automobile May 13 on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.

Burglary

• Residential burglary was reported May 8 on the 400 block of Ford Road.

• Garage burglary was reported May 11 on the 2600 block of Joppa Avenue South.

• Commercial burglary was reported May 13 on the 3200 block of Gorham Avenue.

• A residential alarm was reported May 13 on the 2900 block of Sumter Avenue South.

Vandalism

• A flower pot was reported damaged May 7 on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Graffiti was reported May 8 on the 3400 block of Salem Avenue South.

• A vehicle was reported damaged May 10 on the 3800 block of Park Nicollet Boulevard.

• A building was reported damaged May 13 on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street.

• A vehicle was reported damaged May 13 on the 2200 block of Glenhurst Road.

Other

• Police recovered an automobile May 7 on the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue South.

• A fire in a garbage can was reported May 8 on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.

• Police recovered a pressure washer May 10 on the 2700 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.

• Panhandling in matter violating a city ordinance was reported May 12 at Highway 100 South and Excelsior Boulevard.

• A weapon violation was reported May 13 on the 2700 block of Blackstone Avenue South, but police deemed the report unfounded.

• Also reported were one incident of harassing behavior, three assaults that led to three arrests, three domestic disputes, two incidents of driving under the influence, five hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and nine other thefts.