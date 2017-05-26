Scene & Heard: Big screen ‘Baywatch’ deserves a do-not-resuscitate order

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

Tight bathing suits. Yasmine Bleeth. Slow motion running. Nicole Eggert. Slow motion running in tight bathing suits. Pamela Anderson.

Yes, during its heyday “Baywatch” had pretty much everything a teenage boy needed. Unfortunately it’s 20+ years later and there’s not enough slow motion running or tight bathing suits in the world to save the latest incarnation of the charmingly cheesy franchise.

Mitch Buchannon is back and bigger (literally) than ever in the form of Dwayne Johnson. Like the David Hasselhoff version before him, this Mitch is the king of the beach. Women flock to him; grown men worship him; children idolize him. His heroic exploits have grown to mythic proportions and there’s seemingly nothing he can’t do.

That all changes, however, once a new lifeguard recruit arrives on the scene.

Matt Brody (Zac Efron) is a disgraced Olympic swimmer who believes he’s been handed one of Baywatch’s open lifeguard positions. Mitch on the other hand thinks he’s earned nothing and forces him into open tryouts with the rest of the potential recruits. Obviously, this causes tensions between the two alpha males.

At the same time, the entire Baywatch crew – including Stephanie Holden (Ilfenesh Hadera), CJ Parker (Kelly Rohrbach), Summer Quinn (Alexandra Daddario) and Ronnie Greenbaum (Jon Bass) – has to contend with aggressive businesswoman Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra), who’s determined to take over the entire beach by any means necessary.

Oh, and drugs. Lots and lots of drugs are finding their way to the shore and it’s up to the Beachfront Scoobies to solve the caper.

The first word that comes to mind in the case of “Baywatch” is “disappointing.” Director Seth Gordon has a decent track record with “Horrible Bosses” and several episodes of “The Goldbergs,” and, somewhat surprisingly, Johnson and Efron have proven more than capable comedic leads over the last couple of years.

Unfortunately, screenwriters Damian Shannon and Mark Swift gave the trio very little to work with in terms of story, dialogue and humor. The duo is known primarily for horror films – “Freddy vs. Jason” and “Friday the 13th” – and it’s painfully obvious.

It’s not surprising that a “Baywatch” story and its accompanying dialogue is cheesy and campy and that was on full display for the entire two hours. It felt like they not only embraced the cheesiness, but they reveled in it – perhaps a little too much. What it lacked was the fun that came along with the original series.

There were a few moments – one involving a park bench and another running bit that reared its head 10 or so times – that were entertaining, but most of the jokes fell flat and took away from the fun.

The other thing that was missing was any sort of chemistry between its stars. Johnson made a formidable duo last summer with Kevin Hart in “Central Intelligence” and Efron did the same with Seth Rogen in “Neighbors 2,” but there was simply nothing here. They weren’t believable as rivals or as allies and in a movie that skewed far more toward comedy than action, they simply weren’t very amusing.

I’ve long been skeptical of reboots, whether they’re of movies or of old TV shows coming back as movies, but “21 Jump Street” showed me that anything is possible. That’s what I was hoping “Baywatch” would be. Instead, the uninspired script, chemistry-free cast and lack of humor made it closer to “Identity Thief” – another Gordon film that fell flat.

Aside from the occasional joke that lands (and I really do mean occasional), the biggest positive that “Baywatch” is that it’s self-aware. It’s self-aware of itself and of its source material, but self-awareness does not a good movie make.

“Baywatch” had its time and place, but that was a very long time ago

★ of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.

(L-R) Kelly Rohrbach as CJ Parker, Alexandra Daddario as Summer, Ilfenesh Hadera as Stephanie Holden, Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon, Zac Efron as Matt Brody and Jon Bass as Ronnie in “Baywatch,” by Paramount Pictures, Montecito Picture Company, FlynnPicture Co., and Fremantle Productions. (© 2017 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)