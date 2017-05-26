Royal girls gain momentum for playoffs

There are pivotal games in any high school sports season, and the Hopkins girls softball team faced one of those pivotal games last week when Eden Prairie paid a visit to Tanglen Field. The senior tri-captains of the Hopkins High girls fastpitch softball team are second baseman Kirsten Magaard, pitcher MaKenzie Merritt and third baseman Hannah Kleist. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Hopkins needed a win to stay alive in the Lake Conference race, but more than that the Royals were trying to reverse a recent trend against Eden Prairie.

“We came into this game very determined,” said Hopkins senior pitcher MaKenzie Merritt after she pitched an 8-3 victory over the Eagles May 15. “Eden Prairie had beaten us twice in a row, so it was enjoyable to beat them today.”

“A little vengeance goes a long way,” said Hopkins second baseman Kirsten Magaard, who echoed Merritt’s thoughts on the win over Eden Prairie.

While Merritt pitched a clean game, her team supported her with outstanding defense.

“In every game, we focus on defense,” said Hopkins’ All-Lake Conference third baseman Hannah Kleist. “We have to make sure we stay focused. It is always fun to win a Lake Conference game.”

Defense played a big role in Hopkins’ win, while the hitting kept pace with the fielding. The difference in the ballgame was Hopkins’ power. Merritt hit a home run and so did junior shortstop Natalie DenHartog.

With the win over Eden Prairie, Hopkins improved to 9-5 on the season.

“We always look at the standings,” said Merritt, who saw that Edina is still in first place in the Lake Conference. The Royals will need some help if they’re going to overtake the Hornets in the conference race. Hopkins and Edina split a pair of games during the regular season.

“Everything is coming together now with our hitting and our defense,” said Merritt.

The Royals had the same feeling this time last year when the won the Section 6AAA title and went on to place fourth in the State Tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato. They have already assured themselves of a winning record this season. Now it’s time to look for a strong playoff push.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]