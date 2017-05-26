Letter to the Editor: Hopkins’ strength is its diversity

To the Editor:

In her letter to the community in this year’s city guide, Mayor Cummings stated that the city’s strength is its diversity. While I agree with her on this, I fear the city government fails to recognize where that diversity is derived from. Hopkins was founded as workforce housing for Minneapolis Moline. Hopkins is great, rich and diverse because it’s a working class community that is affordable for people across the economic spectrum. Unfortunately, I fear this may be changing. The city seems most focused on building expensive “luxury” apartments. Additionally, the most affordable homes in town are being swept up and “flipped” in a way that makes them unaffordable for the average person. We as a community need to find a way to correct course. What makes us a great community is that we are one of the few in the west metro where working class people can afford to live. The day Hopkins ceases to be affordable is the day it loses its identity.

Tyler Balbuena

Hopkins