Defending champs advance in tennis playoffs

Even if a team is the defending state Class AA champion, every match in the section tournament is a one-and-done proposition. Senior captain Carter Smiley of the Minnetonka High boys tennis team runs down a point with this backhand save. He and his brother Trevor won a 6-1, 6-1 doubles victory over Chaska May 18. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Minnetonka, the defending champ, opened the playoffs May 18 with a dominating 7-0 victory over the Chaska Hawks on the Minnetonka High School courts. That win gave Minnetonka a berth in the Section 2AA finals against Hutchinson, and that match was in progress Tuesday, May 23, as this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press. Orono and Prior Lake were the teams on the other side of the four-team bracket.

Coach Dave Stearns of the Skippers was pleased with his team’s victory over Chaska and praised the opposing team, as well.

“Their coach, Zach Williams, is a good coach, who is also good for kids,” Stearns observed. “I was impressed with Chaska’s attitude and sportsmanship throughout the match.”

Only one of the seven points went to three sets, and that was first singles, where Minnetonka junior Ben Wheaton won a 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 decision. The third set was a pro set since the team outcome had already been determined.

“Ben was able to rally against a good opponent,” said Stearns.

Minnetonka’s lineup was altered slightly because No. 3 singles player Matthew Kregness was sidelined with a hand injury.

Senior Ahmed Atayev, playing No. 2 singles, won easily, 6-1. 6-1.

Kevin Thomas, who moved up from No. 4 singles to No. 3, won his match, 6-4, 6-1.

“It was interesting to see Kevin move up a spot and handle the pace,” said Stearns. “He played with a lot more confidence in the second set.”

Stearns inserted Jeff Week at fourth singles, and Week pounded his way to a 6-1, 6-1 win.

At first doubles, brothers Carter and Trevor Smiley also won by a 6-1, 6-1 score.

Frank Stich and Jacob Stork posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory at second doubles, while Adam Thompson and Christian Lund won the third doubles point, 6-2, 6-1.

There is a possibility that as many as three Lake Conference teams could make it to the State Class AA Tournament next month. Minnetonka went into the final four as the Section 2AA favorite. Wayzata has a shot in Section 5AA and Edina is the No. 1 seed in Section 6AA.

Stearns has nothing but respect for the Wayzata and Edina programs.

“Gary Aasen [from Edina] is an expert match coach,” said Stearns. “Jeff Prondzinski [from Wayzata] is a brilliant teacher, and his kids love him.”

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]