Blue Water Theatre Company presents ‘Honk! Jr’

Blue Water Theatre Company will bring to the stage “Honk! Jr.” for the group’s latest production.

The show will feature actors, in grades 3-8 from the Wayzata-based community theatre troupe.

The play tells the story of Ugly, a duckling who looks quite a bit different from his brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother’s protective flapping. Feeling down on himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique creatures and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.

The musical is a heartwarming celebration of being different that is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its sparkling wit, unique charm and memorable score.

The show will run for four performances 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1; 7 p.m. Friday, June 2; 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Blue Water’s new home at 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com