Wayzata teams hold back in Lake Conference Meet

Trojans opt for True Team surge

Wayzata High’s boys and girls track and field teams held back during the Lake Conference Meet May 16 at Wayzata High Stadium.

It was a matter of practicality for the Trojan teams, who knew they would have to be at their best for the State True Team Meet three days later. Wayzata hurdler Olivia Roberts (center) takes the lead in this 100-meter heat during the Lake Conference championship May 16 at Wayzata High Stadium. Running with Roberts are Eden Prairie’s Chloe Lincoln (left) and Minnetonka’s Annika Shipstad. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Hopkins boys coach Nick Lovas has been in a similar position before.

“You know the Lake Meet is always going to be a little bit watered down,” he said. “This year we have four teams from the Lake that qualified for True Team – the Wayzata and Edina boys and the Minnetonka and Wayzata girls.”

The one team that didn’t hold back as much, the Minnetonka girls, won the Lake title with 144 points. Playing it conservatively, the Wayzata girls were fourth with 55 points, trailing Edina with 96 and Eden Prairie with 75. Hopkins was fifth with 46 points.

On the boys side Minnetonka emerged as the champion, scoring 130 points to 101 for second-place Hopkins. Wayzata took third with 71 and Edina was fourth with 69. Eden Prairie finished fifth with 45.

Despite not winning the team championships, the Wayzata boys and girls teams had their share of individual highlights.

Wayzata Boys

Coach Aaron Berndt of the Trojans loaded up only one of his four relays for the Lake Meet.

He entered the foursome of Grant Price, Blake Buysse, Khalid Hussein and Gemechu Meskele in the 4×800-meter relay, and they won by almost 12 seconds over Hopkins. Wayzata posted a time of 8:01.41.

Two Trojans made a strong showing in the open 800, with Frank Fetrow placing second and Tommy Leisen earning fourth place.

Wayzata had similar success in the 1,6000, with a 2-3-4 finish from Mitchell Tolander, Nick Kerbeshian and Jack Olson.

Zachary Miller of the Trojans placed third in the 3,200. Teammates Abubakar Robleh and Markus Braun ran fifth and sixth.

Wayzata made a decent showing in the hurdles with Michael Dugan placing third in the 110-meter highs and Drake Daniels and Sam Becker taking fifth and sixth in the 300s.

Wayzata had three of the Lake’s top six pole-vaulters. Despite breaking his pole, which resulted in a shoulder abrasion, Ben Hidani placed third with a best of 12 feet, 4 inches.

Gabe Lockheimer Toso placed fourth and Grady McNaughton took sixth place.

Hidani added a sixth place in the triple jump.

Mitchell Faust led Wayzata’s throws contingent with a second place in the discus and a seventh place in the shot put.

Wayzata Girls

Andrea Pierskalla, Wayzata’s girls head coach, took a similar approach to what the boys had in mind for the Lake Meet. She rested some of her key performers, or at least limited their events.

In the sprints, the Trojans had a third place in the 100 from Jordan Hedtke and a sixth place in the 200 from Anna Bartels. Madison Stoffel added a fourth place in the 400 and teammate Lauren Hindrichs placed seventh.

From the 800 through the 3,200, Wayzata rested, although Julia Beckman earned seventh place in the 1,600.

Lauren Bourland earned third place for Wayzata in the 100-meter hurdles, while teammate Olivia Roberts was seventh. In the 300 hurdles, Wayzata had a fifth place from Keiley Maahs.

Wayzata’s relay highlight was a win by the 4×200-meter team of Teresa Bowman, Olivia James, Sophie Triplett and Mallory Marsherall. They ran 1:43.32 to beat second-place Edina by more than three seconds.

Olivia Roberts was the star of the day in the high-jump area, taking first place with a best of 5 feet, 4 inches.

Wayzata pole-vaulters Mara McCollor and Angela Ku placed fifth and seventh.

Madeline Tapper earned second place in the long jump, while Lauren Lo placed eighth in the triple jump.

Trojan thrower Carissa Travis finished second in the discus and third in the shot put. Ammie O’Connor placed sixth in both the shot and the discus.