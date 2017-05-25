Wayzata Sun Sailor Stars of the Week for May 25

Mitchell Faust

The Wayzata High senior scored big points in Wayzata High’s State Class AAA True Team Meet track victory May 19 at Stillwater High School. Faust earned fourth place in the high jump and sixth place in the discus.

Lewis Gibson

Wayzata’s star track quarter-miler won the 400-meter dash during the State True Team Meet with a time of 49.85 seconds. His performance helped the Trojans win their fifth consecutive state team championship in Class AAA.

Ben Grosse

Grosse was one of the key performers in Wayzata High’s drive to the State Class AAA True Team track and field title May 19. He took first in the high jump, third in the long jump and eighth in the triple jump.

Riley Nelson

Nelson’s hat trick paced the Wayzata High boys lacrosse team to 7-6 victory over the Chanhassen Storm May 15 at Wayzata High Stadium.

Jaycie Thomsen

Thomsen led Wayzata High’s girls track and field team to second place in the State Class AAA True Team Meet May 19. The senior distance runner was a double champion in the 1,600 and the 3,200.

Wayzata Girls

Four Wayzata High girls lacrosse players scored hat tricks during a 17-5 win over St. Michael-Albertville May 16. They are Anna Laugen, Ellie Olmanson, Annika Swanson and Emily Wisnewski.