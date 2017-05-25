Veteran’s memorials matter

By Bob Ramsey

Guest Columnist

Americans love memorials. As soon as a beloved celebrity dies, memorials in many forms begin, almost immediately, to appear around the deceased’s home or favorite haunt. Likewise, whenever a teenager is killed in a car accident, within hours, makeshift memorials spring up along the roadside at the crash site. We have a need to preserve our memory of important individuals and groups in some tangible way.

This is especially true of veterans. Memorials for fallen heroes of all wars can be found in courthouse squares, parks and cemeteries all across the nation. Veterans’ memorials are everywhere; and some states are considering legislation to expand potential sites for even more veterans’ memorials.

Obviously, there is a reason for our love affair with memorials. My dictionary defines a memorial as: “something [monument, holiday, etc.] intended to celebrate the memory of a person or event.” Veterans’ memorials aren’t just ornate edifices named after a war, a battle or a bunch of dead soldiers. Memorials celebrate and honor all veterans and serve as constant reminders of who and what was lost to war and why. It is important for us to remember. If we ever do forget, it means we have yet to learn the lesson of the losses and will have to suffer more losses in the future.

I’m not a veteran. I never had the privilege of serving. Consequently I sometimes feel like a probationary citizen. I haven’t paid my dues. Others have had to pay them for me. So it’s crucial that I’m periodically reminded of my debt. That’s where memorials come in.

Memorials not only boost our collective memory, they also have special meaning for each of us individually.

For example, a high school principal I know cherished a “rubbing” of the name of a former student he had taken from the “wall memorial” in Washington, D. C. He explained that the student worked hard; but still struggled in school and came up a few credits short at the end of the 12th grade. For some reason, the principal decided to over-ride the rules and graduate the student anyway.

Later, the student was killed in action. At his funeral, the boy’s mother told the principal, “We are so proud of our son. He was the first person in our family to graduate from high school.” The principal’s exception to the rule has allowed that family to feel a special pride in their son’s memory.

That’s just one soldier’s life narrative. There are other stories behind every name on the wall that deserve to be remembered. Memorials help preserve these memories.

It’s appropriate that we build memorials to our veterans and revisit them regularly. But the most significant memorials are the ones we erect in our hearts and minds.

I’m reminded of the occasion when our granddaughter-in-law left her job teaching 3-4 year olds. The little students were devastated. Some children cried. Parents were distraught. Then one day, she drew a picture of a large heart and wrote the students’ names inside the picture. One little boy beamed as he told his mother, “Now, I will be in Miss Mar’s heart forever.” That made it all right.

It works the same way with the internal and external memorials we create. They help us keep our “veterans in our hearts forever.” And that’s where they belong.

___

Bob Ramsey is a lifelong educator, freelance writer and advocate for vital aging. He can be contacted at 952-922-9558 or by email at [email protected]