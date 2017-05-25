Tonka loves Friday Night Lights

Friday night, under the lights at Stillwater High School, Minnetonka High’s girls track and field team won its first state championship in 25 years. Junior pole-vaulter Gabrielle Evans of Minnetonka helps her team to the True Team state title with an eight-place finish. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

The 2017 squad repeated what the Skippers last accomplished in 1992. Second-year head coach John Steffen thought going into the meet that it would come down to his team vs. Wayzata. And that is exactly the way it played out. The Skippers scored 821.5 points to 799 for Wayzata.

The final event, the 4×400-meter relay was Tonka’s last station on the way to the championship. Essentially, all the Skippers had to do was hold onto the baton and not have an exchange violation. Their calm demeanor in that race was apparent, and they turned it on at the end to almost catch Wayzata.

After the meet, coach Steffen talked about the impact a True Team state title has on his program.

“This ranks right up there with winning a Minnesota State High School League championship,” he said. “The difference is that you can win an MSHSL title with five or six girls. To win this meet, you need your whole team. We had so many good performances, it’s hard to single anyone out.”

Minnetonka took the lead in the first event, the 4×800-meter relay, but after three events, the Skippers were in fifth place out of nine teams.

“It was up and down,” said Steffen. “When the horizontal jump results came in, we were in a good position. We counted on our field events, and they came through.”

Minnetonka junior Olivia O’Brien gave her team first places in the long jump and the triple jump. Her long jump was 17 feet, 3 and 1/4 inches, while her best triple jump was 37 feet, 5 and 1/2 inches. Sophomore Faith Robinson added a third place in the long jump and sophomore Annika Muller took third in the triple jump.

Minnetonka’s pole-vaulters had a hand in the victory, with senior Elisabeth Dalki placing second and junior Gabrielle Evans taking eighth. Dalki’s best vault was 10 feet, 6 inches.

Kayla Andersen, Tonka’s senior captain, was third in the discus with a best toss of 119-4. She added a 10th place in the shot put. Alexandra Woods, the Skipper sophomore, was 10th in the high jump.

Moving over to the track events, Minnetonka’s score was enhanced by the first place in the 4×800 relay and second-place finishes in the 4×400 and 4×200.

Robinson led the Skippers in the dashes, taking first place in the 100 in 12.60 and third place in the 200 in 25.88. O’Brien added to her ribbon collection with a fifth place in the 200.

Skipper junior Elizabeth Halbmaier came up big, winning the 800-meter run in 2:15.30. Junior Grace Hoelscher was Minnetonka’s best in the 400 with a seventh place. Hoelscher added a fifth place in the 800 and teammate Marla Bailey, another junior, was seventh. Minnetonka ninth-grader Kylie Melz helps Minnetonka win the 4×800-meter relay during the State Class AAA True Team Track and Field Meet May 19 at Stillwater High School. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Halbmaier ran the 1,600 in 5:06.91 for third place. Junior Sophie Whicher finished fifth in 5:16.99.

Whicher ran 10:56 to finish second to Wayzata’s Jaycie Thomsen in the 3,200.

As expected, the Skippers competed well in the two hurdle events. Senior Clare Liedtke was fourth in the 100s and sixth in the 300s, while Emma Harrison placed 10th in the 300s. Skipper senior Tess Sutton added points in both hurdle events.

Unlike most past winners of the girls True Team title, Minnetonka did not hold back in their conference meet, which was held three days before the True Team finals. Minnetonka captured the Lake title with a clear margin over the other four teams, a testament to the conditioning and work ethic of this championship squad.

