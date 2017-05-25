Three finalists chosen for Hopkins superintendent

Board will choose new district leader after three final interviews

The Hopkins School Board has selected three finalists, Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed, Eric Melbye and Michael Thomas, for the district superintendent position.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the board interviewed a total of five semifinalist candidates, including Julie Beddow-Schubert, currently director of teaching and learning at Lakeville Public Schools, and Darrell Williams, currently assistant superintendent for the School District of Beloit, Wisconsin, before conducting the Wednesday evening special meeting to select the finalists.

Mhiripiri-Reed is currently associate superintendent for Monterey Peninsula Unified, Monterey, California. Melbye is currently assistant superintendent for Bloomington Public Schools and Thomas is chief of academics and leadership for Minneapolis Public Schools.

According to Jolene Goldade, public relations/communications coordinator for Hopkins Schools, the board will have all-day interviews with each candidate next week, Tuesday, May 30, Wednesday, May 31 and most likely, Friday, June 2. The new superintendent will be named the evening of the last interview.

The finalists will participate in all-day interviews, including a tour of the district, an interview with students and several interviews with various district staff groups. There will also be an evening interview open to the community. More information will be forthcoming from the district about how the public can be involved.

The new leader is expected to begin July 1. Current Supt. John Schultz has accepted a position in the Edina School District. The school board is working with School Exec Connect, Inc., a search firm that works in the educational field.

