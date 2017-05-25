St. Louis Park Distinguished Alumni Award winner seeks to cure cervical cancer

Dr. Patricia Gordon interacts with children and their mothers in 2014 while in Kenya as part of the work of her nonprofit, CureCervicalCancer. (Submitted photo)

The winner of this year’s St. Louis Park Distinguished Alumni Award gave up her long career as a doctor in Beverly Hills to help women susceptible to cancer in some of the poorest parts of the world.

“I was a traditional oncologist for 25 consecutive years in Los Angeles and then hung up my white coat to address the global epidemic of cervical cancer,” said the winner, Dr. Patricia Gordon.

To further her goal, Gordon created the organization CureCervicalCancer. More than 80 percent of all cervical cancer cases are found in developing countries, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“Without any education in global health or medicine in third-world countries, I set out to tackle this epidemic,” she explained.

The nonprofit initially screened and treated about 600 women using borrowed equipment in the West African nation of Senegal.

“After that experience, I knew it was very important to establish sustainable clinics that can function long after CureCervicalCancer leaves the region,” Gordon said.

On a second mission to Ethiopia, the nonprofit educated local nurses and doctors and left equipment with them so they could continue screening and treating women.

The nonprofit has founded 67 clinics in countries that include Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Haiti, Guatemala and Vietnam. The organization has trained about 500 nurses and doctors and documented that its efforts have led to screening and treatment for more than 70,000 women.

CureCervicalCancer teaches medical personal a technique that involves vinegar and cryotherapy, or freezing. The process takes about 15 minutes per patient.

“I have learned first-hand that high-tech solutions aren’t necessarily the best way to solve medical problems in low-resource countries,” Gordon said in a statement provided by the alumni award committee. “Often simple low-tech solutions, such as cryotherapy for pre-malignant cervical lesions, work more efficiently and effectively. This low-cost cryotherapy technique is an effective tool for cervical cancer prevention.”

The statement adds, “This pre-malignant condition is 90% preventable with this simple technique.”

Gordon said her work is driven by compassion and a passion “to save the lives of women living in poverty who have never seen a doctor and who are living in extreme poverty.”

Cervical cancer is a leading cause of death in developing nations, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“Truly, we go to help people who have no access whatsoever to medical care and who are dying,” Gordon said.

Her work at the nonprofit began after she served as a partner at Beverly Hills Radiation Oncology and while she worked on the medical team at Beverly Hills Cancer Center. She left the center in 2014 to focus on leading CureCervicalCancer, which is also based in the famous California city.

Although Gordon studied at Harvard University and the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California-Los Angeles, Gordon credits much of her success to her education in St. Louis Park.

“It’s the fundamental building blocks that I learned in the St. Louis Park educational system that gave me the courage to think large,” Gordon said. “It was those building blocks learned at St. Louis Park Junior High School and the high school that afforded me this opportunity to not be afraid of obstacles, to discover the world. I cannot see the world and remain indifferent to it.”

While her work helps others, Gordon said it also helps her as she adjusts to life after her husband’s death last year.

“Having CureCervicalCancer really keeps me focused on getting out of myself and giving back to others,” Gordon said. “This is the highest professional achievement of my life.”

Work impressed committee members

Nancy Lapakko, chair of the alumni award committee, said the group faced a tough decision while considering many worthy nominees for the award this year. However, she said Gordon’s work amazed committee members.

“They’re just very driven by the cause,” Lapakko said of Gordon and the staff of CureCervicalCancer. “They really believe in what they’re doing and trying to get the word out as much as possible.”

The winner of the award is under no obligation to receive it in person or to address the graduating class, Lapakko said, but Gordon will do both during the school’s graduation ceremony Thursday, May 25.

“Dr. Gordon is flying from California just to accept this award,” Lapakko remarked. “I think that’s so impressive.”

She noted that a winner another year left a vacation on an island to fly to Minnesota to accept the award.

“I think that says something about how they feel connected to the community – and I mean parents, students, residents, past residents and alumni,” Lapakko said. “Everyone feels that connectedness to such a strong level.”

To learn more about CureCervicalCancer, visit curecervicalcancer.org.

To nominate an alumnus of St. Louis Park High School, visit slpschools.org/domain/194 for a form or email Lapakko at [email protected]

