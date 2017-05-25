South Lake Minnetonka to honor fallen heroes during Memorial Day services

The South Lake Minnetonka area will remember those who have died serving in the United States armed forces this Memorial Day, Monday May 29 with a variety of events and services throughout the day.

In the morning, Shorewood American Legion Post 259 and the Lake Minnetonka VFW Post 5919 will host memorials throughout the area. The first will be 7 a.m. at Woodside Cemetery on Smithtown Road and Cajed Lane in Shorewood. The next service will be 8 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery near Covington Road in Shorewood. Next will be at 9 a.m. at Groveland Cemetery on Woodlawn Avenue in Minnetonka next to Groveland Elementary. Another service will be 9:45 a.m. at Golden LivingCenter Nursing Home on 5151 Division St. in Excelsior.

The memorial services will be followed by a 10 a.m. service at Excelsior Elementary. Service members who have died will be honored along with those who are currently serving, have or will serve.

After the service, a parade will start at Excelsior Elementary and will end with a memorial service at Oak Hill Cemetery on Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, Excelsior Fire District, Shorewood American Legion Post 259 and the Lake Minnetonka VFW Post 5919, along with others, will participate in the procession.

The Memorial Day MURPH Challenge will be 8 a.m.-9 p.m. in The Commons Park in Excelsior. More than 500 athletes, including veterans and current armed forces members, will participate in a workout challenge that includes a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats, followed by another 1-mile run.

The workout was named after Navy Seal, Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed while serving in Afghanistan. This challenge is done to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the armed forces.

The event raises funds for The Next Objective, a veteran-run nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering returning service members through an established veteran network that focuses on fitness, community, and team-centric events to achieve success and happiness in life outside the military.

For more information on the Memorial Day Challenge, visit memorialdaychallenge.com.