Seth Eliason is waiting to turn it loose

Seth Eliason didn’t really have any competition on his way to winning the 800-meter run title in the Lake Conference Boys Track and Field Meet May 16 at Wayzata High Stadium. Senior captain Seth Eliason of the Hopkins High boys track and field team cruises to victory in the 800-meter run during the Lake Conference Meet May 16 at Wayzata High Stadium. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

He entered the event looking for a time in the 1:51 to 1:52 range, but a combination of factors made his time 1:54.45. While that was not what Eliason had hoped for, it was a season best by almost 2.5 seconds.

“I want to get a PR [personal record] and set the school record again,” he said. “The Lake Conference is always very solid. We have some of the best cross country and track runners in the nation.”

Wayzata and Edina, the two teams that advanced to the State True Team Meet last week, held some of their best distance and middle-distance runners out of the Lake Meet, and Eliason understood the situation.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Some of the better runners weren’t out here, so I was running solo.”

Eliason talked about the possibility of going under the 1:50 mark in the 800.

“If I had competition and the right conditions, I think I could do it,” he said. “It was a little bit warm out here [80 degrees] and there was some wind.”

Ever since his sophomore season at Hopkins High, Eliason has been intrigued with the 800. That’s not the only race he can run, but it is certainly his best.

“I ran a good race and made it to state my sophomore year,” he said. “The 800 is my race.”

Hopkins head coach Nick Lovas said it has been fun to watch Eliason’s development, beginning with his junior high years.

“Seth has always had a love for the sport,” Lovas noted. “Right now he has the state’s fastest times in the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200, and he gives us a good split on the 4×400 relay. His drive sets him apart from other runners. And Seth has always been driven to reach his full potential.”

In the Lake Conference Meet, Eliason helped Hopkins win the 4×400-meter relay with a 50.80 anchor leg. The other members of that relay are sophomore Sam Leervig, junior King Allah and senior Joe Swenson. The Royals finished in 3:27.45 to beat second-place Eden Prairie by more than six seconds.

Eliason’s performance helped Hopkins take second place in the Lake team standings. Minnetonka won the title with 130 points. Other team scores were Hopkins 101, Wayzata 71, Edina 69 and Eden Prairie 45.

Both Wayzata and Edina ran shorthanded as they prepared to compete in the State Class AAA True Team Meet on Friday, May 19.

“The conference meet is always a little bit watered down because we always have somebody in the True Team Meet,” said Lovas. “This year we have two Lake boys teams and two Lake girls teams in True Team. Even with some of the top athletes not competing, this is still good competition. We always look forward to the Lake Meet.”

Hopkins had several impact performers in the field events. Allah won the long jump with a best of 21 feet, 8 and 1/2 inches. Sophomore Joe Fahnbulleh was second in the triple jump with a best of 41 feet, 1 and 3/4 inches. Senior Nate Johnson was fifth in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 4 inches. Boye Mafe and Riley Allen, two Royal seniors, were second and third in the shot put. Sophomore Yakob Ekoue was fourth in the discus. Hopkins picked up second and third places in the high jump with senior Boye Mafe and sophomore Kawntel Jackson.

The Royals took first place in the 4×200 relay with Allah, sophomore Jaylen Champion, Sam Leervig and Fahnbulleh running 1:29.05. Hopkins placed second in the 4×100 relay with Allah, Champion, Ben Leervig and Fahnbulleh posting a time of 43.70.

Champion added to his memorable afternoon with a second place in the 200-meter dash. He ran 22.98, which was two-tenths of a second faster than his previous best. Seniors Marvin Ratansingh and Ben Leervig were fifth and sixth in the 200, and Ben Leervig placed fifth in the 100. Sophomore Eli Hoeft led Hopkins in the 1,600 with a fifth-place finish.

