Readers: Sign up now for Hopkins-Minnetonka, St. Louis Park mailed editions

Hopkins-Minnetonka, St. Louis Park Sun Sailors announces changes in distribution

Readers urged to sign up now

The Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor and the St. Louis Park Sun Sailor will be moving to U.S. Mail delivery this summer. Readers are urged to sign up now to continue to receive the newspaper each week.

The Sun Sailor will be undergoing a major transformation, to become a requested periodical through the United States Postal Service. This means readers will get guaranteed, on-time delivery direct in their mailbox each and every week at no cost to them.

In order to qualify for this highly prestigious mailing class, the Sun Sailor needs most of its readership to respond by returning a signed requester card. A postage-paid card is inserted into this edition, to make registration as simple as possible.

The information on the cards will be kept strictly confidential and used only for the purpose of updating our database, and will never be shared with third parties.

Signing up is simple. There are several easy options:

• Look to the front page over-wrap of this week’s Hopkins-Minnetonka or St. Louis Park Sun Sailor for full information. Simply fill out the information on the card, cut it out, and mail it back to the address listed.

• Readers can also just take a picture of the completed form and email it to us at [email protected]

• You can also sign up online at

That’s it! Don’t forget to sign and date the card or email as these are requirements of the U.S. Postal Service. After you submit a single request you won’t have to do so again for three years when the request expires.

It will only take a minute to sign-up and it’s easy. All readers are urged to sign up now to help expedite the transition process.

The Sun Sailor distribution office can be reached at 763-712-3544.