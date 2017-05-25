Rain can’t dampen Crimson girls’ golf success

A very successful Maple Grove girls’ golf season is soon to be in the record books. Both the varsity and junior varsity had a full schedule of dual matches and multi-team invitational competition. Captain Jenn Galloway and the Crimson girls’ golf team are enjoying one of the best seasons in program history. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove girls’ golf)

Rain interrupted the Invitational at The Links at Northfork last Monday and challenged the skills and concentration of the Crimson. Due to an hour and a half rain delay many teams were unable to post a team score. Again steady performances were turned in by juniors Sydni Schulte (92) and Lauryn Moline (111). Umbrellas became the most valuable item in the golf bag.

Medalist and co-captain Schulte (42) powered the team to a crucial win over the previously undefeated Spring Lake Park (181-185). Senior co-captain Jenn Galloway (44), Sydney Friederich (46), Lauren Contreras and Lauryn Moline shared fourth-place honors by posting 49 and contributed to the win.

Going into the Conference Championship Tuesday at Bunker Hills the Crimson trails the West Division teams of Armstrong and Spring Lake Park by one point. Team standings are a combination of dual match results and the mid-season tournament.

Section AAA competition will complete the season May 30 to June 1 at The Links at Northfork. This challenging tournament will determine the team and individuals that advance to the state tournament.