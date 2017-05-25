Ordinances – CITY OF WOODLAND

(Official Publication)

ORDINANCE NO. 02-2017

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 305.02 OF THE WOODLAND CODE OF ORDINANCES, REGARDING PLANNING AND ZONING FEES.

The City Council of Woodland, Minnesota, ordains:

Section 1. 305.02 Establishment of Fee Amounts is amended to read as follows:

Section 2. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be effective as of its date of publication.

Adopted by the Woodland City Council on May 8, 2017, and published in the paper of Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor on May 18, 2017.

James S. Doak, Mayor

ATTEST:

Kathryne A. McCullum, City Clerk

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

May 18, 2017

687622

http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/05/687622-1.pdf