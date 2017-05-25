Memorial Day commemorations in Wayzata

The community is invited to join Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox and the Wayzata American Legion in remembering the men and women who died while serving our country.

Willcox will be the speaker at Wayzata Memorial Day commemorations 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Summit Park Cemetery, at Wayzata Boulevard and Highway 12, and 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Park, at Wayzata Boulevard and Central Avenue. There will be a brief program featuring the honor guard ceremony with rifle salute and taps at each location.

After the ceremonies, guests are invited to enjoy a light lunch at the American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata.

For more information, contact the Wayzata American Legion at 952-473-7678.