Maple Grove wrestlers win state freestyle/Greco tournaments

Maple Grove High School wresters AJ Aitkin and Joey Thompson both recently won championships at the Minnesota USA State Wrestling Championships.

Aitkin, an eigth grader, won the Schoolboy 160 pound championship in both freestyle and greco. In his five matches over two days, Aitkin won all five of his matches by technical fall and allowed one point to be scored on him. Maple Grove wrestlers Joey Thompson (left) and AJ Aitkin both won titles at the state freestyle and Greco wrestling tournaments.

Thompson, a freshman, won all 11 of his matches by pin or tech fall and did not give up a point all weekend on his way to securing championships in the Cadet 106 pound Greco and freestyle divisions. A week earlier Thompson won the 113 pound Junior Greco and Freesytle State Championships.

Both Thompson and Aitkin will be wrestling representing team Minnesota this summer. Aitkin will travel to Indianapolis for the Schoolboy National Duals, while Thompson will go to York, Pennsylvania, for Cadet National Duals and then to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Junior National Duals. This will be Aitkin’s first trip representing team Minnesota. Thompson was a member of the Cadet team from Minnesota that won a National Championship in Greco last year.

But before representing Minnesota at national duals, both Aitkin and Thompson will take on some of the best wrestlers from the Midwest in the Northern Plains Regional Tournament in Rochester, Minn. Following that Thompson will also be going to Ohio to try to make the US Cadet Greco World Team.