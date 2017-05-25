Maple Grove gets top seed in section softball

by Bob San

The Maple Grove softball team received the No. 1 seed in this week’s Section 5 softball tournament. Senior captain Erin Roehl and her Maple Grove teammates hope to celebrate a section softball championship next week. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Maple Grove, 13-8 overall, opened section play with a win over Park Center Monday, May 22. They played Osseo or Spring Lake Park in the second round Tuesday, May 23. The winner advances to the double-elimination semifinal round and plays Thursday, May 25. The next round will be Tuesday, May 30 and the section championship game is Thursday, June 1. All games are played at Rice Creek Park in Shoreview

The Crimson are seeded first and Centennial is second, Champlin Park third, Osseo fourth, defending section champion Spring Lake Park fifth, Mounds View sixth, Irondale seventh and Park Center eighth.

