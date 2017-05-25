Hopkins seniors to graduate Thursday, June 1

The commencement ceremony for the Hopkins High School Class of 2017 will be Thursday, June 1. (Sun Sailor file photo)

The Hopkins High School Class of 2017 will receive their diplomas in a commencement ceremony beginning at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the Lindbergh Center, 2400 Lindbergh Dr.

Tickets will be required for seating and will be distributed to graduating seniors. A limited number of additional graduation tickets will be available on the last day of school, Thursday, June 1.

oors to the event open at 6:15 p.m., there is no reserved seating for the ceremony. Handicapped seating is limited but will be available on request. Overflow seating will also be available in the cafeteria. Tickets are not required for overflow seating.

