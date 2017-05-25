Excelsior fifth-grader wins 2nd international piano competition in a row

Performed May 21 at Carnegie Hall

By Paige Kieffer

[email protected]

Excelsior Elementary fifth-grader Clara Belle Wrolstad won the Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition for the second year in a row and performed May 21 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Wrolstad spoke with the Sun Sailor before her performance.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of this competition,” she said. “It’s such a huge opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall and then it’s very inspiring to find out that your hard work had paid off and is meaningful.”

Wrolstad, 11, has played piano since she was 4 years old. She is a third-generation piano player and was inspired after seeing her mother, Amber Yang, play.

“I liked the piano because when I was little, my mom would perform and practice and I really liked the sound and sometimes when she was practicing I’d join in and start banging on the keys,” Wrolstad said. “When I was 4 she started teaching me and I really liked it. I like the sound of the piano and how you can really express your emotions in the music, and then all these different pieces have so many different styles, it’s like learning a whole new language that everybody understands.”

Yang, who learned from her mother, played competitively when she was in college. She’s now a teacher at the Minnetonka Music Academy.

“I feel like it’s a family tradition,” Yang said. “I also learned from my mother and now I get to pass it onto her.”

Wrolstad said she looks up to British-Hungarian pianist Sir András Schiff and Chinese pianists Lang Lang and Yuja Wang.

“They all have very different styles and I get inspired by them,” she said.

Julliard graduate Reid Smith also teaches Wrolstad. “He’s really taught me how to articulate my music and he also taught me a lot of new techniques so I can move onto harder pieces,” she said.

Wrolstad began playing competitively a few years ago. Some of her outstanding work includes participating in the 2014 Lovere International Music Festival in Lovere, Italy; being a gold medal winner and audience award recipient at the 2015 Seattle International Piano Competition and first prize winner at the 2016 and 2017 University of Northwestern Solo Piano Competition in St. Paul.

She also won first place at last year’s Bradshaw & Buono competition where she played music by pianists Johann Sebastian Bach and Frédéric Chopin.

Each year two pianists from each age range are chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall. Wrolstad is one of two winners at the elementary school level. In 2015, she was one of 300 applicants from around the world. Each applicant has to submit 25 minutes of music for the competition.

“Last year I felt like I started articulating a lot more and I got inspired, so this year I feel like I can do even better and I feel a lot more prepared because I know what’s going to happen,” Wrolstad said.

The winners have 10 minutes to perform any music they wish. This year Wrolstad played Liszt’s “Étude La Leggierezza” and Chopin’s “Ocean Étude Op. 25 No. 12” and “Étude Op. 25, No. 6.”

“It’s unbelievable she’s back,” said Yang. “I thought she was very lucky last year and this year she tried even harder and she prepared even more and she got it again. We feel so fortunate and humble to see her hard work pay off and to see all her friends, family and her school supporting it.”

To prepare, Wrolstad said she focused on articulating her music and focused on the motions of the pieces. She said that she also likes to create songs for each of the pieces she plays and sings along to get inspired during a performance.

While there is no prize for the competition, Wrolstad said, “The prize is the experience of performing in such an amazing place! I see all these black and white pictures of famous performers and pianists at Carnegie Hall and I look at it and can’t believe I’m there!”