Excelsior East Town open house June 1

The City of Excelsior will host an open house 5-7 p.m., Thursday June 1, at the old library next to city hall, 343 Third St., Excelsior.

The city seeks feedback on East Town, including a preferred option for the East Town small area plan, draft comprehensive plan policies and determining possible locations for a new storage building for the Minnehaha Steamboat.

City officials hope to create a concept plan that will be used to guide requests for future redevelopment, including existing businesses wanting to expand and redevelop.

The goal is a comprehensive vision that has thorough community input, before considering any developer’s proposals for redevelopment in the area.

The city council approved an interim moratorium on any East Town development Nov. 28. The moratorium will last nine months to allow the city to plan and study the east side of Excelsior.

The moratorium could be lifted earlier if necessary, but not extended for a longer period.

The planning commission will review the small area plan at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26.

City officials hope to complete the complete planning process by the end of July.