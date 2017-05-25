Crimson lacrosse boys win conference, cracks top 10

By Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

The Maple Grove boys’ lacrosse team is riding high. The Crimson have won the Northwest Suburban Conference championship with a 10-0 record and they finally cracked the state top 10 list. Senior Max McNellis is one of the key players on the undefeated and No. 9 Maple Grove boys’ lacrosse team. (File photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

The 11-0 Crimson are ranked No. 9 in the latest state poll and they are the only undefeated team among the top 10 squads.

A potent offense and a solid defense are reasons for Maple Grove’s success. In 11 games, the Crimson have scored 124 goals while giving up just 47. Senior Jack Dugan leads the offense with 34 goals and 14 assists. Brennan Davison follows with 22 goals and Hunter House 16. Senior goalie Frank Gates and defender Max McNellis anchor a strong defense.

The Crimson are expected to get the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Section 8 Tournament. They open section play May 30.

Contact Bob San at [email protected]