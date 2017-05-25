Crimson 9 to close out regular season

Maple Grove won two games and lost one last week and fell out contention for the Northwest Suburban Conference baseball championship. The Crimson sit in fourth place with Centennial with 9-4 records. Blaine and Champlin Park lead the way at 9-2.

Maple Grove 5, Armstrong 4

The hometown Crimson scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Nathan Martinson singled, Curtis Haugen and Jensen Erickson each doubled driving in the go ahead runs.

Erickson led the Maple Grove offense with three hits in four at bats.

Maple Grove falls to Anoka

Bubba Horton propelled Maple Grove to an early lead in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run homer over the right field fence. But it was not enough as the Crimson lost the lead late in a 5-2 defeat to Anoka. The Tornadoes were down 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning when Trent Palmer homered driving in two runs.

Palmer earned the win for Anoka. He went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, five hits, and striking out 14. Charlie Hutchinson took the loss for Maple Grove. He tossed five innings, giving up three runs, five hits, striking out two, and walking one.

Crimson topple Elk River

Maple Grove defeated Section 8AAAA rival Elk River 2-1 on Friday after taking the lead late in the game. With the game tied at one with two outs in the top of the seventh inning Joshua Tyler singled off of Morrell, driving in the winning run.

The pitching was solid on both sides. Maple Grove pitchers struck out 11, while Elk River sat down four.

Elk River took an early lead in the first inning on a RBI single. The Crimson knotted the game up at one in the top of the sixth inning. Horton drove in one when he doubled in the sixth inning.

Martinson earned the win. He threw two innings, surrendering zero runs, zero hits, striking out five, and walking zero. Horton started the game for Maple Grove. He pitched five innings, surrendering one run, two hits, while striking out six.

The Crimson offense had seven hits in the game, with Martinson and Tyler picking up two each.

The regular season concludes for the Crimson this week with games against three of the top-rated teams in Minnesota: Wayzata, Minnetonka, and Saint Michael-Albertville.