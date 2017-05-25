Contributions sought for Wayzata Community Fund campaign

Wayzata High School recently awarded scholarships to soon-to-be graduating seniors at their annual senior awards program. These scholarships were sponsored by local businesses and individuals who support the high school’s local scholarship program to assist students in their future academic endeavors.

In an effort to award more scholarships to more students, the school is launching a Wayzata Community Fund Scholarship Campaign to generate contributions from the community. Any individuals, families or businesses can donate any dollar amount toward the fund.

For more info, contact Deb Musser [email protected]