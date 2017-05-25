City hears plans for new commercial building on Wayzata Boulevard

Building would replace Kentucky Fried Chicken

Bad news for fans of the Colonel: A new commercial building could replace the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Wayzata Boulevard. A preliminary rendering by Studio 55 Architects for a commercial building being proposed by Nolan Properties Group for 1330 Wayzata Blvd. E. (Submitted image)

Nolan Properties Group has plans to revamp the site at 1330 Wayzata Blvd. E. in Wayzata.

The development application includes tearing down the fast food restaurant, which was built in 1961, and constructing a 4,500 square foot building with space for 47 parking stalls. The site’s layout would also be reconfigured and a new 9-foot public sidewalk would also be constructed. Project designers also hope to attract people to the site with a patio area in front of the building.

The proposed materials for the project include a molded clay product, zinc paneling and wood accents. Plans also include landscaping around the building and the west and south property lines, providing a buffer to the adjacent commercial and residential properties, and the grade in the back of the site would be raised so that entire site could be better utilized and allow for better traffic circulation.

There is currently no storm water management on the site. Project designers aim to addresses storm water runoff by incorporating a below-grade infiltration system and installing three catch basins on site, and the building’s internal roof drains would be directly connected to one of the catch basins.

Plans are to have the building occupied by up to two commercial tenants. No specific tenants have been linked to the building yet, but Nolan Properties officials indicated that potential businesses could include a bank, restaurant, fast food restaurant, retailer or coffee shop.

As part of the submitted development application, the developer requests approval of the following:

• Design review.

• Conditional use permit for drive-through facilities.

• Conditional use permit for restaurant.

• Conditional use permit for convenience food restaurant.

• A variance from the minimum parking lot setback requirement: The zoning ordinance requires a minimum parking lot setback of 10 feet from all property lines. The proposed plans include a 5-foot setback from the west and east property lines.

• A variance from the minimum landscaping area requirements: The C-3 zoning district requires a minimum of 20 percent of the lot to be landscaped and maintained. The proposed plans include 16.4 percent of the lot area as landscaping.

• A variance from the minimum parking requirements: The applicant proposes a tenant mix within the building that would include a coffee shop and restaurant/convenience food restaurant which would require 58 parking stalls, and only 47 parking stalls would be provided on-site.

Katelyn Murray from Nolan Properties was at the meeting to discuss the plans for the building.

“We have come up with what we think is a great urban design for this site that significantly improves everything about the site and advances objectives of the corridor and the community,” Murray said.

Former Wayzata City Council member Jack Amdal, co-owner of Studio 55 Architects, the designer for the building, was also at the meeting to discuss the proposed project.

“We have quite a unique building here,” Amdal said. “When we took our design directive, we went right to the comp plan, which suggests that we strengthen and reinforce our community gateways, and this is one of the main entrances to Wayzata.”

While there was some concern over not knowing who the tenants of the building would be, the planning commission ultimately decided to move the project forward.

“I feel it would help me significantly if I knew who the tenant was, that’s all. I know you’re working on it,” said Commissioner Cathy Iverson, adding that she was also concerned about the potential for added traffic on an already busy road.

Commissioner Lynn Gruber said she appreciated how carefully put together the proposal was.

“In the years that I’ve been on the planning commission, I think is the first time I’ve seen an applicant really defend their application by specific references to the comprehensive plan and ordinances. Love it. I read the whole thing very carefully. I really appreciate that. … It is a difficult site. It is very narrow. What’s there now is very aged and this will be a very refreshing design,” Gruber said.

With three planning commissioners absent from the meeting, the commission voted 4-0 and directed city staff to draft a report and recommendation in favor of the plans. The recommendation will be reviewed by the commission June 5 before the plans go to the city council.

