Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – City of St. Louis Park

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

West 37th Street Bridge Replacement and Road Reconstruction Project

S.P. 163-080-002 / BROS 2717(089)

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of St. Louis Park, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, Minnesota, until 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 15, 2017, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. All bids shall be made on the proposal form provided for that purpose.

Bids will only be accepted and receipted for by the Office of the City Clerk on the 3rd floor of St. Louis Park City Hall. Bids shall be submitted in a 9 x 12 or larger envelope with an Official Bid label attached. Label will be supplied with project specifications or can be obtained from the Engineering office in City Hall on the 2nd floor.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: City Project No. 4017-1700

The work includes the construction of approximately:

13,100 C.Y. Common Excavation

1,900 TON Aggregate Base Class 5

1,520 TON Type SP 12.5 Wear Course Mixture (3,C)

6,400 C.Y. Geofoam

63,000 POUND Reinforcement Bars (Epoxy Coated)

5,800 S.F. Bridge Slab Concrete (3YHPC-S)

10,000 S.F. Concrete Wearing Course (3U17A)

310 L.F. 10 PVC Pipe Sewer

400 L.F. 12 RC Pipe Sewer

7,900 S.F. 4 Concrete Walk

2,000 S.F. 6 Concrete Walk

2,800 L.F. Concrete Curb and Gutter, B618

260 S.Y. 8 Concrete Driveway Pavement

1,550 S.Y. Sodding, Type Lawn

700 L.F. 4 Double Solid Line Epoxy

COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be substantially completed by the completion date specified in the project specifications.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.questcdn.com . You may download the complete set of bidding documents for $15 by entering eBidDoc #5138691 on the Search Projects page. Documents are also available for a non-refundable fee of Eighty Dollars ($80) at the office of the City Engineer, City of St. Louis Park, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN 55416, phone: 952.924.2656, fax: 952.924.2662.

BID SECURITY: A bid bond in the amount of not less than 5% percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of the City of St. Louis Park shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and the right to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

Thomas K. Harmening

City Manager

Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.

READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL

PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders:

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award;

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance.

If you are not a current holder of a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and intend to bid on any job in this advertisement you must contact the Department of Human Rights immediately for assistance in obtaining a certificate.

The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors:

It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.

It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).

A minimum goal of 11.1% Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

May 25, June 1, 8, 2017

691895

