Wayzata tennis team advances to semifinalsby john sherman sun sailor newspapers

A 7-0 victory over Irondale Friday, May 19, gave the Wayzata High boys tennis team a berth in the Section 5AA semifinals, which were in progress May 22 as this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press.

Wayzata was playing St. Michael-Albertville on the 22nd, and the winner was to play Armstrong or Maple Grove for the championship on Tuesday, May 23.

Wayzata head coach Jeff Prondzinski anticipated his team’s win over Irondale on Friday.

“It was very one-sided,” he said. “The good thing about it was we got outside and got the jitters out. Our guys played a very efficient match.”

Freshman Jonathan Nudler led the Trojans’ singles sweep with a victory in the No. 1 spot. Following suit were John Foley at No. 2, Jordan Stephenson at No. 3 and Jack Olmanson at No. 4.

In first doubles, the Trojans scored the point with Nick Goetz and Matthew Hagan.

Max Liao and Michael Deal were victorious at No. 2 and Luc Golin and Nick Uphoff were the winners in third doubles.

The section win gave Wayzata an overall season record of 11-8. To the Trojans’ credit, they have played many of the top teams in the state. In addition to their Lake rivals – Minnetonka, Edina, Eden Prairie and Hopkins – they have had non-conference tests against Blake School, East Ridge and Rochester Century.