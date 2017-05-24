Community & People Wayzata High awards diploma to Holocaust survivor Published May 24, 2017 at 1:00 pm By Jason Jenkins Esther Begam, 88, tosses her cap into the air May 10 after receiving an honorary diploma from Wayzata High School. In 2010, when Begam was telling her story as a Holocaust survivor to a class at the high school, she was asked what her biggest regret in life was. She said it was that she had never received a high school diploma. Begam was forced into the Sosnowitz and Gabersdorf concentration camps during World War II and lost several family members in the Holocaust. A video of Begam telling her story can be viewed online at goo.gl/H2CJHk. (Submitted photo)