Wayzata events calendar: May 25-June 4

Thursday, May 25

“LEADING TRANSFORMATIONAL CHANGE,” A SPEAKER LUNCHEON FEATURING MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CHIEF JANEE HARTEAU

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info, to register: wayzatachamber.com

BOOK CLUB

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info, to register: hclib.org/wayzata

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 301 Promenade Ave.

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

LIVE MUSIC: MARK STARY AND BRIAN JOHNSON

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, May 26

NHS BLOOD DRIVE

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

DRAMA SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7-9 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

LIVE MUSIC: MISSISSIPPI DRIFTWOOD

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Saturday, May 27

HEART OF A BORDER COLLIE MEET AND GREET

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info, to register: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: ECHO

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Sunday, May 28

BASSET BUDDIES RESCUE

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: Noon-3 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

Monday, May 29

HOLIDAY – CITY OFFICES CLOSED

MEMORIAL DAY COMMEMORATIONS

Where: 10:30 a.m at Summit Park Cemetery, 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Park

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon

Info: wayzata.org

Wednesday, May 31

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

Thursday, June 1

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 301 Promenade Ave.

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

BLUE WATER THEATRE CO. PRESENTS: “HONK! JR.”

Where: Blue Water Theatre Co., 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info, tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

9TH GRADE BAND CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

Friday, June 2

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT

Where: Mariucci Arena, Minneapolis

When: 6:30-9 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us/domain/2516

BLUE WATER THEATRE CO. PRESENTS: “HONK! JR.”

Where: Blue Water Theatre Co., 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info, tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

Saturday, June 3

BLUE WATER THEATRE CO. PRESENTS: “HONK! JR.”

Where: Blue Water Theatre Co., 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info, tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

Sunday, June 4

BLUE WATER THEATRE CO. PRESENTS: “HONK! JR.”

Where: Blue Water Theatre Co., 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 2 p.m.

Info, tickets: bluewatertheatre.com