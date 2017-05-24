Trojans clinch share of Lake baseball title

Wayzata looks to the playoffs

Even though the Wayzata High baseball team lost to Minnetonka 4-3 Friday, May 19, the Trojans have clinched at least a share of the Lake Conference championship.

Minnetonka can gain its share of the championship if it can beat Edina in a 6:30 p.m. game Friday, May 26, at Edina’s Braemar Park. Senior right fielder Danny Deis of the Wayzata High baseball team makes a spectacular catch in the Trojans’ 4-3 loss to Minnetonka May 19. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

Now that the conference title is assured, Trojan head coach Bobby DeWitt and his staff can turn their attention to the Class 4A, Section 6 Tournament, which began Wednesday, May 24, at local sites. While Wayzata is the top seed with a 13-4 record, the Trojans are taking nothing for granted.

“We are very proud of winning the Lake title,” said DeWitt. “The success is a credit to our players and their hard work. We have worked a lot on mental preparation this year, and we’re excited about our opportunity in the playoffs.”

The Trojans won the Lake crown despite having only two returning starters from last year’s state championship team – first baseman and pitcher Will Oberg and right fielder Danny Deis.

While Deis and Oberg have sparked the team with their hitting, defense and leadership, newcomers have filled in around them.

Oberg and Matthew Bohlke lead the pitching staff, while teammate Peyton Gallagher has had two good starts in a row. Alec Lonson and Matthew Urke are reliable coming out of the bullpen.

Offensively, the Trojans have been focusing on quality at-bats, under the watchful eye of assistant coach Terry Steinbach, a former Major Leaguer with the Oakland A’s and the Minnesota Twins.

“We can talk about the experience we had last year, but this is largely a different bunch,” said DeWitt.

Who will Wayzata have to beat to win a section title?

“The usual teams,” said DeWitt. “Armstrong, Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis Washburn. We can’t overlook Cooper or Minneapolis South, either.”