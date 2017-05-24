St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• A four-week class on beginning Hardanger embroidery. The first class will be 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. Hardanger is a counted thread embroidery style originally from Norway. Instructor Peggy Dokka will guide students through a small project that will teach participants the basic stitches. Information about sources for more materials and patterns will be provided. A $15 materials fee will be collected by the instructor at the first class.

• A class will provide information about communication strategies when dealing with hearing loss, either personally or of a partner or friend, 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, June 5. Instructor Christine T. Morgan is a certified hearing loss support specialist and will answer questions about the reality of living with hearing loss and the changes it entails.

• The next Friday Films and Popcorn event features “Batteries Not Included,” starring Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronin, 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 2.

Classes are at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. For more information and to register for classes, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.