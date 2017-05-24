Robert “Damon” Baudhuin, 47, of Wayzata unexpectantly passed away May 15, 2017.

Damon was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 8, 1969. He developed lifelong friendships with fellow Cooper Senior High School graduating classmates of 1987. Damon spent his young adulthood working as a salesperson at Colorbrite, golfing, fishing, playing broomball and softball, and enjoying an occasional Rolling Rock with his friends. In the last years of his life, Damon’s daughter blessed him with a granddaughter and he became a part of his work family at McCormick’s Pub & Restaurant.

Damon is survived by his daughter, Morgan Freiberg (fiancé Cody Brockoff) of Annandale, father, David of Ormond Beach, FL, granddaughter, Eloise, and sister, Stephanie of Milwaukee, WI.

Damon is preceded in death by his mother, Danielle, sister, Cyndee, and grandparents.

His charm, quick wit, and love will be deeply missed by those left in the wake of his death.

A celebration of Damon’s life will be held on Monday, June 5, 2017 at McCormick’s Pub & Restaurant of Wayzata from 4 to 7 pm.