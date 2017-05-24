Officer Vanderheiden retires after 23 years on the force in Wayzata

May 16 marked a first for Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold – he saw one of his officers retire. Officer Robert Vanderheiden celebrates at his retirement party May 15. Vanderheiden retired after 23 years of service in Wayzata and more than 30 years in law enforcement. (Photo provided by the Wayzata Police Department)

Officer Robert Vanderheiden has officially retired after 23 years of service in Wayzata and more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Vanderheiden began his law enforcement career in 1986 in Kenyon in southern Minnesota and became the city’s police chief at the age of 25. He then came to Wayzata to serve as a patrol officer.

“The support from the Wayzata community as a whole was really very good,” Vanderheiden said from his cabin in Alexandria, where he said he plans on spending much of his time.

Vanderheiden, an avid fisherman and hunter, said he looks forward to camping and water skiing with his wife and three children.

“My game plan right now is to take six months off,” he said. “I’ve been working since I was 12 years old.”

Vanderheiden said that while his plan for now is to remain retired from police work, he may seek work related to his training as an emergency medial technician or find a job as a dispatcher at a sheriff’s department.

“I could see myself doing a variety of things,” he said.

Vanderheiden said during his time with the Wayzata department, he’s come to appreciate the support offered by members of the community.

“The citizens in Wayzata, they’re very good at coming up and saying, ‘Thank you for your service. We really appreciate it.’ … That doesn’t go without notice,” he said.

And while he knows there are more people he could help by staying on the police force, he said he’ll rest easy knowing there are many dedicated officers serving the community.

“I leave knowing there’s a lot of guys at our department and other departments that I know darn well can do a terrific job,” he said.

At the May 16 Wayzata City Council meeting, Police Chief Mike Risvold thanked Vanderheiden for his many years of dedicated work on the police force.

“We honor his professionalism, his character, his attitude and, last but not least, his service,” Risvold said, noting that Vanderheiden was the first officer to retire in his 13 years as chief.

“This is a unique community and a great community to work in, and I think that’s why you see so many people in our department and all the departments stick around a while,” the police chief said.

Vanderheiden wasn’t at the council meeting to accept the accolades in person, but he was the guest of honor at a May 15 open house where fellow police officers, city employees, family and friends celebrated his retirement.

Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox, who also attended the farewell event, recalled his first encounter with Vanderheiden.

“When I first moved to Wayzata, he was the first police officer that I met and he was so outgoing and so friendly and professional. … To me, he epitomized our police department here – friendly, professional, effective. … We certainly do thank him for his years of service. I told him that our departments here – police department, fire department, public works – really become part of our families here. I mean, this is a small town. We know them and they know us – they care, and he was the perfect example of that,” Willcox said. “He knew everybody.”

Contact Jason Jenkins at [email protected]