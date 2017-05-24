Met Council: Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth lead Twin Cities population surge

By Kristina Busch

Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Twin Cities metro area is growing and is expected to continue its uptick in population over the next 30 years.

Carver County now has a population of more than 100,000 people and there is a sustained surge in growth in the center of the Twin Cities, according to 2016 population estimate data from the Metropolitan Council.

According to Met Council estimates, between 2010 and 2016, the Twin Cities added 74,615 households and 56,205 housing units. Population and household estimates for the region grew 6.7 percent, and total housing units grew 4.7 percent.

The vacancy rates declined to an estimated 4.1 percent last year, which, when equated to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey, are the lowest in the Twin Cities since the 2000s, and some of the lowest in the country.

Cities that have experienced the most growth since 2010 include Bloomington, Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park and Plymouth.

“The biggest driver for population growth tends to be where residential construction is occurring,” said Libby Starling, Met Council regional policy and research manager. “[This] occurs where the real estate market sees that there is demand.”

Areas that are close to transportation options, accessible for jobs and located near lakes and parks typically see the most demand, Starling said.

The preliminary estimates found that Brooklyn Park’s population increased by 6.2 percent, Bloomington increased by 6.5 percent, Plymouth increased by 6.9 percent and Maple Grove increased by 7.9 percent.

Other cities with significant growth include Eagan, Lakeville, Woodbury, Blaine and St. Paul. Minneapolis had the most growth with a 9.8 percent rise in population since 2010.

“I think it is a good thing that the population is growing because, in regions that are not seeing population growth they have the challenge of what to do and how to support an infrastructure that was built for a much larger city,” Starling said.

For example, in the city of Detroit, residents with the means to leave will often relocate to a new area. This leaves the city with the problem of supporting its large size without the population to accommodate it, she noted.

“Growth is a positive thing,” Starling said. “The challenge and the opportunity is to be intentional about the growth in such a way that we are bringing prosperity into our region and assuring that the grade of our infrastructure can support that growth.”

The Met Council’s 2040 Regional Forecast for the Twin Cities, published in June of last year, predicts the region adding more than 800,000 residents within the next 30 years. This will bring the Twin Cities to a total population of 3,652,000 people. Employment is also expected to increase by about 500,000 jobs from 2010 to 2040.

The Met Council also forecasts the Twin Cities population to be more diverse with 41 percent of residents being people of color by 2040. This compares to 24 percent in 2010.

And the population is expected to be much older, with 20 percent of residents being at least age 65. This is because people are living longer, Starling said.

Whiter, older populations tend to be leaving the Twin Cities region while more diverse individuals are moving in, she said.

“About a quarter of our long term population growth is expected to be international migration,” Starling said, “Primarily from parts of the world that have significantly more people of color than Minnesota has today.”

According to the 2016 report, the population of people under age 25 will rise 15 percent within the next three decades.

The Met Council uses the 2010 Census as a baseline for the preliminary estimates, said Starling. Then, the council researchers examine building permits and changes to the housing stock market, such as new housing units or demolitions, and estimates how many housing units there are across the region.

To determine the number of occupied housing units, the Met Council uses the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey and occupancy data from the U.S. Postal Service. For the total population data in households, the council uses data from the American Community Survey, she said.

The final step, Starling said, is adding in the population living in group quarters, such as correctional institutions, homeless shelters, dormitories and nursing homes.

These annual population and household estimates for the seven-county region may undergo review by the community and government officials until June 24. By July 15, the Met Council will certify the final estimates.

Contact Kristina Busch at [email protected]