Luck swings Tonka’s way, title is a possibility

Minnetonka didn’t have much luck in a 3-0 loss to the Eden Prairie High baseball team May 18, despite a fine pitching performance by senior righthander Sam Thoresen. Senior righthander Sam Thoresen delivers for the Minnetonka High baseball team during a 3-0 Lake Conference loss to Eden Prairie May 18 at EP’s Round Lake Stadium. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

The University of Minnesota signee pitched a three-hitter, which is usually good enough to win any high school game, but in this case he was the victim of three unearned runs.

Good hitting and strong pitching helped change Tonka’s luck the next day, as the Skippers used Ben Livorsi’s home run in the sixth inning to beat Wayzata 4-3.

“We had a tough day at Eden Prairie,” said Skipper head coach Paul Twenge. “We had five hits to their three. The Wayzata game was a must-win situation, and we did the job.”

It was a must win for the Skippers because the Trojans had a one-game lead over them in the loss column. Friday’s game was the final game of the Lake season for the Trojans, who finished league play 6-2. Minnetonka can tie for the Lake title if they win against the Edina Hornets in a 6:30 p.m. game Friday, May 26, at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field.

In addition to Livorsi, pitcher Jack Berset was a Minnetonka star of the game in the win over Wayzata. The Trojans scored two runs in the fifth inning to tie the score 3-3 and had bases loaded before Berset ended the inning with a clutch strikeout.

Prior to Berset’s appearance, starter Nate Shoemaker’s pitching kept Minnetonka in contention. Jimmy Ramsey had a key RBI single for the Skippers.

Earlier in the week, Minnetonka scored seven runs in the sixth inning to put the Hopkins Royals away, 11-2.

The Skippers’ bats were lively that day. Ramsey went three-for-five, while Aaron Brush had a perfect day at the plate with a three-for-three performance.

